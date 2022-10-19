Don’t know college plans? Chalkbeat reporter shares why students should still fill out the FAFSA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October kicks off the financial aid application season.

Students can now start filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Chalkbeat Reporter Jason Gonzales joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about his latest story on why students should fill out the FAFSA even if they are not sure about college.

Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that focuses on education related topics.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

