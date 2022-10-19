Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Don’t know college plans? Chalkbeat reporter shares why students should still fill out the FAFSA

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October kicks off the financial aid application season.

Students can now start filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Chalkbeat Reporter Jason Gonzales joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about his latest story on why students should fill out the FAFSA even if they are not sure about college.

Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that focuses on education related topics.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Don't know college plans? Chalkbeat reporter shares why students should still fill out the FAFSA
Online shopping tips to find the best deals
Online shopping tips to find the best deals