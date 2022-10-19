Advertise with Us
Cleotha Henderson waives preliminary hearings

Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the case will now go back to a grand jury. If Henderson is indicted, the case will then move to criminal court.

Henderson is being held without bond. He still has a hearing for a 2021 rape charge set for November 4.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, identity theft and theft of property in connection to Fletcher’s killing.

He previously served 20 years in prison for kidnapping an attorney at gunpoint.

