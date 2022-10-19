City Council: Resolution fails for national search to find next MLGW CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More discussion took place on Tuesday about who will lead the country’s largest publicly-owned utility company.

Some Memphis City Council members are at odds with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on whether to conduct a nationwide search for Memphis Light Gas and Water’s next CEO.

A resolution to conduct a national search for the next leader, which passed in last week’s committee meeting, failed on Tuesday.

Some members wanted to conduct the search while others agreed with Mayor Strickland, saying there’s already a man in Memphis ready for the job — City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen.

On Oct. 5, Strickland announced his selection, appointing McGowen as the next CEO of MLGW.

It was Council Chairman Martavius Jones who put the search resolution on the agenda for a vote.

Strickland has said even if the resolution passed, he would not undertake a national search for the MLGW position.

“I’m not gonna take the time or spend the money to do a national search,” said Strickland. “We have the right person for the job, and that’s Doug McGowen.”

Councilman J.B. Smiley approved appointing McGowen to the position, but only as an interim while a search is conducted.

“When we’re talking about Memphis’ utility company, it is my belief when we have the position that has so much financial impact on the entire state, we may need someone that has some type of expertise,” he said.

During the discussion, Councilman Chase Carlisle and several other council members applauded McGowen’s service to the city and expect him to make the utility run more efficiently.

“We’ve seen it since the outages last winter,” said Carlisle. “We’ve got a major decision going on with what to do with our power supply partner and of course most importantly, we have a $1 billion five-year infrastructure improvement plan and Doug is the person that I think demonstrated his ability to execute plans.”

Councilman Smiley would not say who, but claims people in executive leadership at MLGW are interested in the job along with others who in his words “may have served on city council”.

“With the position like this, it’s almost paying almost $300,000,” said Smiley. “I think it’s a safe bet to assume that there are people all across this country that would be interested in leading MLGW into the future.”

Both Smiley and Carlisle are looking forward to possibly hearing from McGowen on why he thinks he’s the man for the job at the council’s Nov. 1 meeting.

The city does have a history of appointing those who served on the city level to the top spot at MLGW.

Herman Morris, Joseph Lee and Jerry Collins are all former presidents and CEOs who worked for the City of Memphis before MLGW.

