Chilly day ahead, but temperatures climb this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures this morning are in the lower 30s to upper 20s. With sunshine today, high temperatures will make it to the upper 50s. However, this is still about 15 degrees below average. Low temperatures will once again drop to the 30s tonight, so frost will be possible in some areas.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: After a cold few days, temperatures will start to climb back up at the end of the week with winds turning southwest. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with sunshine and temperatures above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, so it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.