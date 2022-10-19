Advertise with Us
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of daycare worker using a scary mask to frighten children.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton each face three counts of felony child abuse.

Traci Hutson faces failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors. The owner of the daycare is not facing charges.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi.

The owner said a similar incident was also recorded in September, but the owner said she was not made aware of the incidents until the video surfaced earlier this month on social media.

The owner did confirm four employees were fired as a result.

Mother demands answers after her child wandered away from school
