Another frosty morning ahead, but warmer temperatures will soon return

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING from 2 AM to 9 AM Thursday for much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. Expect to start the day with frost in the morning, but a southerly flow will usher in a warming trend that will remain in place through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

