Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 FC places 2 on USL Team of the Week

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is preparing for its first home playoff match in franchise history this weekend, getting league recognition for a pair of players.

Goalkeeper John Berner and Midfielder Aaron Molloy earned United Soccer League Team of Week honors for their play in the last game of the regular season, a 3-0 shutout at FC Tulsa.

Berner with 4 saves in the match and his second clean sheet in as many starts.

Molloy makes his 9th Team of Week appearance, knocking home a goal on a PK, his 8th of the season. The Irishman finishes the regular season second in the USL in assists with 10.

901 FC hosts Detroit City FC in USL Playoffs round one on Saturday at 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Memphis Tigers
Tigers men’s soccer plays to draw with ranked foe
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant prepares to dunk during the second half of an NBA preseason...
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Grizzlies host Knicks to open 2022-23 season
Grizzlies host Knicks to open 2022-23 season