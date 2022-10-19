901 FC places 2 on USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is preparing for its first home playoff match in franchise history this weekend, getting league recognition for a pair of players.

Goalkeeper John Berner and Midfielder Aaron Molloy earned United Soccer League Team of Week honors for their play in the last game of the regular season, a 3-0 shutout at FC Tulsa.

Berner with 4 saves in the match and his second clean sheet in as many starts.

Molloy makes his 9th Team of Week appearance, knocking home a goal on a PK, his 8th of the season. The Irishman finishes the regular season second in the USL in assists with 10.

901 FC hosts Detroit City FC in USL Playoffs round one on Saturday at 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

