300 chickens to arrive at MAS, topping 1,000 animals at shelter

Memphis Animal Services says that 200-300 chickens are arriving on Wednesday from a single case.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is expecting around 300 chickens to arrive at the shelter later Wednesday.

MAS says it currently has 722 animals in its care, both onsite and in foster homes.

“We absolutely do not have the staff or space capacity to care for 300 more animals,” said a MAS representative.

MAS is urgently seeking adopters for the chickens, along with adopters/fosters for dogs and puppies, and adopters for cats.

The chickens will be available for adoption on Thursday. Chicken adoption fees are $5.

For information on hours, location, adoption process and fees, and how to foster, visit MAS’s website.

