Woman shares journey working with a fertility coach

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The journey to become a parent can be exciting and overwhelming, but it is even more challenging for those struggling with fertility.

Fertility Outreach Head Coach Connie Stark joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about resources to help support those aspiring parents.

Patient Advocate April Christina also joined in the conversation to share her personal story working with a fertility coach as she continues to work through challenges with fertility.

