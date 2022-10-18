What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming events in the community, including An Evening with Dottie Peoples on October 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at New Bethel MBC located at 7786 Poplar Pike in Germantown.

Telisa also shared details about the 3rd Annual Fall-Thru on October 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2935 N. Watkins St. in Memphis. Click here for more information.

Catch Amanda and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

