Vols light up the awards lap after Victory vs Alabama

The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.(WVLT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When your team finally beats the bully, especially the bBully that’s been beating you for the last 16 years, you can bet there’s a reason for celebration.

It’s also a reason for an awards parade after Tennessee’s big victory over Alabama Saturday.

The Vols are named Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week after their thrilling 52-49 win against the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee jumps to No. 3 in the AP -- its highest ranking since 2005.

Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel is named the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Week. Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt is the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week for his 5-touchdown performance and Quarterback Hendon Hooker earns two spots of national honors, one on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list, and a star on the Manning Watch for his career best 385 yards of pitch and catch.

“It was a great weekend here on rocky top. the passion here at Neyland Stadium The Atmosphere was fantastic, It was Really a unique experience,” said Heupel.

Tennessee next hosts Austin Peay Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

