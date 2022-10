MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a crash on Interstate 40 and Canada Road.

At 3:37 p.m. a vehicle was reported overturned on the highway.

Eastbound lanes are blocked. The entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked.

