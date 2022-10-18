Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll

A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (WESH) - Three-year-old Briar Beard was immediately attracted to a demon doll she saw at a Halloween store and now, the two have gone viral for their friendship.

They have more than 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Briar named the doll Chloe.

Briar’s mom reluctantly bought Briar the demon doll with its cracked face, red light-up eyes and demonic laugh. She calls her Creepy Chloe.

Briar even took Chloe on her trip to Disney World and the staff there was smitten.

In full princess attire, Chloe got Briar and her mom special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the Haunted Mansion.

Pictures of the creepiest doll on earth in the “happiest place on earth” with her loving owner went viral on social media.

They are even doing a talk show circuit and telling the tale of their adventures together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%, but Consumer...
NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Ezekiel Kelly
Witnesses expected in court for deadly shooting rampage case against Ezekiel Kelly