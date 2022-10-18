Tigers kicker earns AAC top honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Say what you want about the Memphis Tigers problems winning games lately, but kicking isn’t one of them.

Tigers Kicker Chris Howard was named American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after knocking through all 3 field goal attempts and all 4 extra points at East Carolina on Saturday Night.

The Florida transfer is perfect on field goal attempts this year with 14 in a row. He’s missed only one PAT.

“Kinda like our punter, our punter has been one of the best in the country,” head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Joe Doyel was an All-American at Tennessee, lost his job, got an opportunity here. and is having success. Chris Howard is a young man who had some starts at the University of Florida, lost his job, came here and is having success. So you know especially those specialists, it’s unique to see them come here and be able to do this.”

The Tigers next play at 25th-ranked Tulane on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

