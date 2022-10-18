Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday.

Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford.

Police say two Ole Miss students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall.

One student, 21-year-old Walker Fielder died and another, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, remains in the hospital at Regional One.

Oxford police say Holland and the other suspect, 24-year-old Seth Rokitka, knew they injured someone but still left the scene without calling police.

Holland will be extradited back to Mississippi.

“He was brought into court here and he is ready to go down to Oxford and face the charges,” Holland’s attorney Justin Gee said.

Holland and Rokikita are both from Collierville but neither of them attend Ole Miss.

Fielder’s funeral will be held Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi.

Williamson’s family says her condition is improving.

