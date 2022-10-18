St. Francis Hospital to host Mammos After Dark events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To help area women make time for their yearly mammogram, St. Francis Hospital has created a fun after hours event called Mammos After Dark.

Gina Lavelle, manager of radiology at St. Francis-Bartlett, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Mammos After Dark event coming up. The times and dates are listed below.

Friday, Oct. 21

Saint Francis-Memphis

5959 Park Avenue

To make an appointment, please call 901-765-3279.

Friday, Oct. 28

Saint Francis-Bartlett

2986 Kate Bond Road

To make an appointment, please call 901-820-7575.

LeAnn Beasley also joined in on the conversation sharing how the event led to her breast cancer diagnosis. She is now working to encourage others to take charge of their health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.