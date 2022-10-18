Shelby County Commission sets goals for county clerk’s office at commission meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sees Monday’s county commission meeting as a step forward after commissioners laid out a set of goals for her and her office.

The resolution asks Halbert to replace and repair damaged kiosks, hire needed positions, make a job study to determine needed staff, and bring all facilities up to code.

Clerk Halbert says none of the county clerk’s office locations are ADA-compliant.

The goals also include Halbert fully automating locations and opening the long-awaited Riverdale location by the end of October.

”We cannot, and I’ve told them, we cannot guarantee that it’ll be open, but we can guarantee that we’ll pursue putting things in place,” Halbert said.

The Riverdale office is poised to replace the former Germantown location that Halbert says closed during the pandemic.

But opening won’t be possible without staff.

Halbert and Shelby County Human Resources agree there are open positions in the clerk’s office, but differ on the number of vacancies and the general hiring process.

Shelby County Human Resources say the clerk’s office has roughly 30 to 35 open positions.

Halbert says they have 22 to 24 with four appointments pending.

Halbert says it takes 60 to 90 days to hire people.

Shelby County Human Resources says that’s not true, saying it takes 15 days to hire.

The administrator from Shelby County Human Resources says one job in the clerk’s office had over 1,700 pending applications.

HR would like Halbert to hire permanent employees before hiring temporary employees. Halbert sees things differently.

Halbert’s next step will be working with county government on hiring temporary workers, with hopes they’ll become permanent.

”I’m confident that we’re on the right track,” she said. “But right now, we got to get some employees in this office.”

Monday’s resolution also asks for monthly updates from Halbert on how the clerk’s office is reducing long lines and other issues.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has asked Halbert to extend office hours in the past.

Some commissioners asked the same on Monday, but specifically with weekend hours.

Halbert told them some of her employees have other jobs outside of the clerk’s office on the weekends.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.