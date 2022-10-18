Police searching for masked suspects accused of burglarizing Raleigh clothing store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four masked suspects who are accused of burglarizing a Raleigh City Gear early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Austin Peay location at 1:15 a.m., finding a broken store window.

A City Gear representative made the scene and reviewed the store’s surveillance video footage, which shows a white four-door Infiniti pulling up to the front of the store and four masked suspects getting out.

Police say the suspects are then seen breaking the front window with a sledgehammer.

Officers estimated approximately $5,500 in clothing was stolen.

Police say the suspects drove in the pictured white, four-door Infiniti sedan. (Memphis Police Department)

Police say the suspects drove away in an unknown direction.

Police say these four suspects are believed to be responsible for at least one additional burglary.

MPD asks that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

