Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

Tyshaun Wear
Tyshaun Wear(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver.

The incident happened on September 14 on Peres Avenue.

The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.

As he got closer, the man fired shots, according to the police affidavit. The victim returned fire as the man stole his vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, and left the scene.

On October 17, the Impala was found parked at a Dollar General on James Road.

Officers found the driver inside and took him into custody.

That person, identified as Tyshaun Wear, confessed to the crime, police say.

Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He’s also charged with reckless driving, theft of property and failure to exercise due care.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Ezekiel Kelly
Witnesses expected in court for deadly shooting rampage case against Ezekiel Kelly
Memphis police
1 critically injured in shooting at Hillview Village Apartments
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
A plane crashed in Brentwood.
Pilot dies in plane crash in Brentwood