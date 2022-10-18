Police: Man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver.

The incident happened on September 14 on Peres Avenue.

The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.

As he got closer, the man fired shots, according to the police affidavit. The victim returned fire as the man stole his vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, and left the scene.

On October 17, the Impala was found parked at a Dollar General on James Road.

Officers found the driver inside and took him into custody.

That person, identified as Tyshaun Wear, confessed to the crime, police say.

Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He’s also charged with reckless driving, theft of property and failure to exercise due care.

