Police find woman critically shot at Whitehaven crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a crash Monday night where they located a woman inside a gray Volkswagen suffering from a single gunshot wound.

At 8:19 p.m., police made the scene at the corner of Mill Branch Road and East Raines Road.

Police say she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

MPD asks those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 910-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.