Police find woman critically shot at Whitehaven crash scene

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a crash Monday night where they located a woman inside a gray Volkswagen suffering from a single gunshot wound.

At 8:19 p.m., police made the scene at the corner of Mill Branch Road and East Raines Road.

Police say she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

MPD asks those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 910-528-CASH with tips.

