Police arrest auto burglary suspect with 6 active warrants

James Hopson, 40.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a suspect with six active warrants after a towing company was burglarized over the weekend.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 40-year-old James Hopson was arrested and charged with six counts of burglary to a vehicle and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.

Hopson has six active warrants for charges including trespassing, felony burglary, and felony theft.

Police say that at noon on Monday, officers responded to an auto burglary call at Culp and Sons Towing located at 3614 Jackson Avenue.

An employee told police that numerous unlocked cars had been broken into over the weekend.

She advised there was surveillance video footage of the suspect entering six vehicles on the property. The only thing reported missing was a GPS worth $295.

Officers said they recognized Hopson from the footage, further stating that they have had numerous encounters with him in the past.

In fact, one officer said they saw Hopson on a street corner while en route to the auto burglary call.

Police then went to that same street corner and located Hopson.

He admitted to investigators that he jumped the fence to the lot and said he went through five vehicles, taking a GPS and spare change.

Hopson told police he sold the GPS for drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

