Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

A person was shot near Molly Barr Road.

One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD.

There is no further threat according to police.

