Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.

Shooting outside Oxford business
Shooting outside Oxford business(WTVA)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

A person was shot near Molly Barr Road.

One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD.

There is no further threat according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Police say the following suspects are wanted in connection to the burglary of a Raleigh City...
Police searching for masked suspects accused of burglarizing Raleigh clothing store
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days
James Hopson, 40.
Police arrest auto burglary suspect with 6 active warrants
MPD investigates scooter burglary
MPD investigates scooter robbery