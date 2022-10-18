Advertise with Us
One dead in plane crash in Brentwood

By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning.

BPD confirmed one person had died when a plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.

The road will remain closed for the time being.

Brentwood officials also confirmed the plane took out multiple power lines when it came down, causing several outages in the area.

