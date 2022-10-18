MPD investigates scooter robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery.

MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue.

The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police.

Officers said the suspect demanded the scooter and drove away with it.

The scooter has not been found. The suspect wore a gray hooded sweater with “SLIME” on the front, distressed jeans, and red and white tennis shoes.

Police ask if you see this man, call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.