Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigates scooter robbery

MPD investigates scooter burglary
MPD investigates scooter burglary(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery.

MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue.

The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police.

Officers said the suspect demanded the scooter and drove away with it.

The scooter has not been found. The suspect wore a gray hooded sweater with “SLIME” on the front, distressed jeans, and red and white tennis shoes.

Police ask if you see this man, call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Police say the following suspects are wanted in connection to the burglary of a Raleigh City...
Police searching for masked suspects accused of burglarizing Raleigh clothing store
Shooting outside Oxford business
Oxford Police investigates shooting near Molly Barr Rd.
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days
James Hopson, 40.
Police arrest auto burglary suspect with 6 active warrants