Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to another frosty morning and a warm up that will soon begin

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING from midnight to 9 AM Wednesday for the entire Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. Expect widespread frost in the morning and another chilly day tomorrow, but a southerly flow Thursday will usher in a warm up for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 18, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Below freezing temperatures likely tonight
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 10/18