First Alert to another frosty morning and a warm up that will soon begin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING from midnight to 9 AM Wednesday for the entire Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. Expect widespread frost in the morning and another chilly day tomorrow, but a southerly flow Thursday will usher in a warm up for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

