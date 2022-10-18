Advertise with Us
Desoto County Entergy Service Center celebrates ribbon cutting 20 years after land was bought

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DESOTO CO. Miss. (WMC) - The all-new $16.7 million, 39,000-square-foot Entergy Service Center in DeSoto County celebrated its ribbon cutting Tuesday morning.

Haley Fisackerly, the president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, says the company bought the land 20 years ago. 

Because of numerous delays, the new center never came to fruition, until now.

Fisackerly said he’s happy it didn’t work out before.

“Because we’re actually building a better building that is better built to serve this area because of the dynamic growth in this area,” Fisackerly said.

The county’s planning department said they pulled 1,600 building permits in 2021.

They’re on track to pull 1,600 more in 2022.

The recent uptick in people and businesses relocating to DeSoto County means more customers for Entergy Mississippi.

The new service center will serve as the main lifeline for DeSoto Entergy customers.

“This was a good central location, it’s easier for our trucks to get in and out to dispatch service personnel and customer service people. It will better serve the area,” Fisackerly said.

The service center, which holds a storm response center, will also help logistics when devastating storms, like those of January 2020, roll through DeSoto County.

“We’re very excited about them being here, and hopefully if something of that nature happens again we won’t be in the dark too long,” said Michael Lee, the 5th District Supervisor at DeSoto County.

