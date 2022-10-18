Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Covington alderman flown to ROH after golf cart accident

The aftermath of the accident on Cottonwood Way.
The aftermath of the accident on Cottonwood Way.(Covington Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was injured in a golf cart accident on Monday evening, police say.

At about 5 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to Cottonwood Way regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a golf cart.

Police say Wallace was driving a street-approved golf cart.

Police say he sustained many injuries and was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

The investigation revealed the driver of the car, a white Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling on the wrong side of the street. Wallace, who was facing the sun, never saw the vehicle in his path.

The driver of the car, Jamie Griffin of Covington, was cited in the crash for failure to exercise due care and driving on an expired driver’s license.

She will appear in Covington City Court later this month.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Alderman Wallace and his family for a speedy recovery and Ms. Griffin who was visibly upset at the scene,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I appreciate all of the first responders including CPD, Covington Fire Department, and EMS who assisted at the scene.”

