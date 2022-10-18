Cold air sticks around for a few more days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures at or below freezing in most areas. It will feel chilly all day with temperatures only climbing into the lower to mid 50s. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Low temperatures will once again tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s this evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area again tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will remain chilly on Wednesday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. In addition, low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 30s that night. Winds will start to return to a southerly direction Thursday, bringing temperatures back to the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the mid 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

