Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cold air sticks around for a few more days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures at or below freezing in most areas. It will feel chilly all day with temperatures only climbing into the lower to mid 50s. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Low temperatures will once again tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s this evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area again tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will remain chilly on Wednesday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. In addition, low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 30s that night. Winds will start to return to a southerly direction Thursday, bringing temperatures back to the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the mid 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
First Alert to a frosty pattern to start the week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 17, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Early taste of winter for the next few days
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 10/17