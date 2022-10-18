Bottom Line: The collagen craze with endorsement from doctors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits, and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about.

Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222 million on collagen supplements in 2021 alone. So what makes this popular protein so special?

As we age, we produce less of it, so skin starts to sag and wrinkle. And without enough fresh collagen, our tendons, ligaments and joints can be less flexible.

Is taking more collagen the answer? Consumer Reports says early research shows promise, but more evidence is needed. And when it comes to supplements of any kind, use them with caution.

The Food and Drug Administration does not guarantee you’ll get what the package claims. But you can also up your intake by adding more collagen-rich foods into your diet.

Like bone broth or tough cuts of meat. But adequate amounts of any protein will provide what your body needs to make collagen — about 25 to 30 grams per meal — or the equivalent of 4 ounces.

And lifestyle can also affect your collagen supply. Things like sun exposure, smoking, excessive alcohol or sugar intake, and lack of sleep can speed up the process of losing collagen.

Collagen may not be the key to eternal youth, but it’s definitely having a moment.

