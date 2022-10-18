Best Life: The best nuts for your health

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There seems to be a day for just about everything and that includes nuts! That’s right, Oct. 22 is National Nut Day. The American Heart Association recommends eating four handfuls, or one and a half ounces, of unsalted nuts per week.

In fact, the FDA says eating that amount every day may reduce the risk of heart disease. But are some nuts better than others?

Which nut is actually the healthiest?

A study out of the Mayo Clinic says one ounce of almonds is packed with 15 grams of healthy fat as well as six grams of carbs and they’re loaded with vitamin e, which fights inflammation and helps with vision and cognitive decline.

A one-ounce serving of cashews has 12 grams of healthy fat, and five grams of protein. Cashews are great for bone health and have large amounts of vitamin K and magnesium. But if you’re looking to go low-carb, cashews may not be the best option.

And what about peanuts? A one-ounce serving of peanuts is filled with seven grams of protein, is low in carbs and has 13.5 grams of healthy fats. Peanuts are not only a great source of protein, but they are also high in folate which helps fetal development and peanuts are also a great source for heart health.

As for the worst nuts, an ounce for ounce, macadamia nuts and pecans have the most calories - 200 each - along with the lowest amounts of protein and the highest amounts of fats.

Helping you choose just the right nut.

Go ahead and have some walnuts too. Research has suggested that walnuts may help heart arrhythmias, and a Spanish study suggested that walnuts were as effective as olive oil at reducing inflammation and oxidation in the arteries after eating a fatty meal.

Contributors to this news report include: Joe Rehmet, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.