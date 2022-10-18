Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Below freezing temperatures likely tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will feel chilly through the afternoon with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s. Full sunshine will continue with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area again.

WEDNESDAY: It will remain chilly on with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. Lows will range from the low 30s to upper 30s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Winds will start to return to a southerly direction Thursday, bringing temperatures back to the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the mid 70s Friday. Expect more sun both days.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

