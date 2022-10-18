Advertise with Us
7 charged after fight on Beale St.

(Top L-R): Natasha Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson (Bottom L-R): Eric Williams, Brandon Thomas, Omari Johnson(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven people are facing charges after an incident on Beale Street that left a woman injured.

Police say the incident happened on October 9, but the time was not specified.

Two women were walking in the area of 4th and Beale Streets when a group of 7 people approached them.

Police say one of the men grabbed one of the victims and the other victim responded by grabbing his arm.

That’s when, police say, the man pointed a gun and threated the two women.

One of the victim was then assaulted when she was stomped, punched and kicked. She received a black eye and a shoulder injury.

Suspects Natasha Johnson, Eric Williams, Olivia Johnson, Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson, Omari Johnson and Brandon Thomas were all arrested.

Each is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

