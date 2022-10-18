1 critically injured in shooting at Hillview Village Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting overnight at the Hillview Village Apartments.

Memphis police officers responded to a shooting around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on West Hillview Drive where they found one person suffering a gunshot wound.

They were rushed to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

