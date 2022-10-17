Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River.

“Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.

On Saturday afternoon, Foster said she and her family went to collect rocks along the Mississippi River as they always do, but she says they found more than rocks this time.

“To my surprise, we stumbled upon some human remains,” said Foster.

Foster believes the bones are from different parts of a human body.

“We know we found a rib bone. We found a lower mandible, a jawbone with teeth in it,” said Foster.

She said after finding the bones, she contacted the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“They immediately came out here with several officers and they were taken down and shown the lower jawbone that was found; and also they found the top half of the skull, and they saw the other bones that were discovered as well,” said Foster.

Whatever the skeletal remains belong to, human or not, Foster hopes law enforcement gets answers.

“I just hope that the MBI works quickly on this case and is able to identify the victim to the dental records at the very least so that way their family can get closure because that would that would bring me some peace at least,” said Foster.

Action News 5 has reached out to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office who told us they can not confirm if any of these bones are human remains at this time.

Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith confirmed he is waiting to hear back from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to possibly start excavating the area this week.

