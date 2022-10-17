Advertise with Us
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts

Director of Athletics Danny White took to Twitter asking for the Vol Nation to help cover the costs.
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night.

It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville, as they were taken down and paraded on the strip before being thrown into the Tennessee River.

Director of Athletics Danny White posted to Twitter on Sunday, “Help us out, Vol Nation!”

As of 5:30 p.m., $31,545 had already been donated. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

SEC officials also levied a fine of $100,000 against UT for Tennessee fans rushing the field after the win.

