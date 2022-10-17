Trial set to begin for man charged with shooting death of 2-year-old in 2017 road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing a 2-year-old in a road rage incident more than five years ago will begin his trial Monday.

Tylan McCray, 25, remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on seven charges, including first-degree murder.

This incident happened in June 2017.

Laylah Washington was two years old at the time she was shot in the head in her mother’s car.

Mourners hold vigil Laylah Washington, plead for information leading to killer

Shelby County prosecutors say McCray pulled the trigger after a road rage incident.

His trial is expected to start Monday after being reset earlier this year.

Attorney William Massey is representing McCray in this case.

He’s currently facing seven charges, with those being one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of firearm charges with intent to commit a felony.

According to the 2017 affidavit, red light cameras caught the car McCray was allegedly riding in following Laylah’s mother at Winchester Road and Kirby before the shooting.

Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)

Laylah’s mother reportedly told the men in the car to slow down just minutes before the shooting because there were children in the area.

McCray’s cousin, Brandon McCray is also facing charges in this case.

Prosecutors say he is responsible for driving the car, during and after the shooting death of Laylah.

Brandon is facing one charge – accessory after the fact, though Laylah’s family has pushed for more.

He’s due back in court on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.