Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student and seriously wounding another is now charged with manslaughter and DUI.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday after the weekend crash and is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say Rokitka’s vehicle crashed in Marshall County before his arrest.

He’s now charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

Tristen Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both Holland and Rokitka are residents of Collierville, and Holland is a student at Collierville High School.

Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.

Blanche Williamson, another Ole Miss student from Raleigh, North Carolina, is in the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement asking for love and community support in light of the incident. Click here to read his statement.

Meanwhile, Oxford Police say Rokitka and Holland had no prior interactions with the victims before the crash.

They also say Rokitka and Holland did nothing to render aid or call 911 after the crash, despite being aware of what they had just done.

