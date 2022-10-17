Advertise with Us
Shelby County native crowned Miss USA

Miss USA Lily K. Dodson
Miss USA Lily K. Dodson(The United States National Pageants)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States Sunday night, representing the state of New York.

Lily K. Dodson is from Cordova but currently attends school in the Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Lily is a Bolton High School graduate and advocates for the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and arts education for disadvantaged K-12 students through her nonprofit -- Art Technically, according to The United States National Pageants.

“Serving the people of the United States is something I’m really passionate about. In my career, I hope to take that passion back to the federal government as a leader in STEM and technology, and as Miss United States, that passion will guide me and my charity work over my next year of service,” she added.

Congratulations, Lily!

