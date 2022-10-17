Advertise with Us
Shelby County Health Department offers bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11 years old.

The vaccinations are available, free of charge, at the locations listed below on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

  • 814 Jefferson Ave., Suite 207
  • 1826 Sycamore View Rd.

SCHD says the booster can only be given to children who have completed the initial two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Currently, SCHD is only offering the Pfizer bivalent booster for children but expects to offer the Moderna booster in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites across Shelby County. Visit vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find a site near you.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

