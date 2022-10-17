Shelby County Health Department offers bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11 years old.
The vaccinations are available, free of charge, at the locations listed below on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- 814 Jefferson Ave., Suite 207
- 1826 Sycamore View Rd.
SCHD says the booster can only be given to children who have completed the initial two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
Currently, SCHD is only offering the Pfizer bivalent booster for children but expects to offer the Moderna booster in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites across Shelby County. Visit vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find a site near you.
