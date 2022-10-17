Advertise with Us
Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Seth Rokitka
Seth Rokitka(Oxford Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect
Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect(Action News 5)

The male student died on the scene and the female student was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

