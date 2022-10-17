Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is now open for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

It will take place in person at the Kroc Community Center located at 800 E. Parkway S. and last until October 22.

Area Commander Major Mark Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Angle Tree Program that has provided gifts for children and senior for 35 years.

Major Hunter also talk about how the organization is launching its holiday fundraising campaign with a free Red Kettle Kick-off Concert set for November 13.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
New business in Mason
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
Severe Weather Risk Saturday
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

Latest News

Seth Rokitka
Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree
Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions