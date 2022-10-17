Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is now open for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

It will take place in person at the Kroc Community Center located at 800 E. Parkway S. and last until October 22.

Area Commander Major Mark Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Angle Tree Program that has provided gifts for children and senior for 35 years.

Major Hunter also talk about how the organization is launching its holiday fundraising campaign with a free Red Kettle Kick-off Concert set for November 13.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

