Parents accused of attacking high school principal after teen injured in fight

The incident happened after a fight between several teenagers that was so bad one of them needed to go the hospital for treatment. (KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KCRA) - Two parents upset that their teenager was beaten up near a California high school are facing several charges after a confrontation in which the school’s principal was assaulted, deputies say.

Two violent incidents happened in the last few weeks on and near the grounds of Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, California. According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, one incident led to the other.

Deputies arrived at the high school Sept. 28 after getting a call about several teenagers fighting near the campus. The fight was so bad, the sheriff’s office says, that one of the kids needed to go the hospital for treatment.

In a message to the high school community, the school’s principal, Chris Schmidt, addressed the issue that evening.

“Disruptions like this do not align with the core values of our school, and they take focus away from teaching and learning. The students involved in this disruption now face disciplinary action, which may include suspension and expulsion,” read the statement in part.

The day after the fight, the parents of the injured teen, James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider, showed up at the school, the sheriff’s office said. The two went to the main office, where Renshaw immediately began assaulting the principal, according to authorities.

Deputies arrived and arrested Renshaw shortly thereafter. Heidbreider had left the campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

After getting a warrant to search the parents’ home, deputies say they found a self-made gun with no serial number on it. The sheriff’s office says it confirmed that the so-called “ghost gun” was brought onto the campus by the parents.

Both Renshaw and Heidbreider face an extensive list of charges, including child endangerment and possession of a weapon on a school campus. The former also faces charges of assault on a school employee.

In a statement, the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent, Fal Asrani, said in part, “A situation such as this leaves a trail of trauma that permeates the system and requires all of us to take a breath and establish our belief in this beautiful school and the programs it provides.”

Parents and staff members say following the incident, a new security locking system was installed on the office door, which remains locked at all times. A new surveillance camera was also installed, and a security guard now stands on duty outside the office during school hours.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

