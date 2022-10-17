Advertise with Us
Millington police arrest accused serial burglar who targeted churches, businesses

Michael Armstrong, 22.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police have arrested the man accused of burglarizing multiple buildings in the Millington area, including two churches.

Michael Armstrong is charged with eight counts of burglary to a building that took place within a span of four months.

  • On July 6, Millington police responded to a burglary at Inside Out located at 5427 Navy Road. Amstrong is accused of stealing various lawn care equipment.
  • On Sept. 29, police responded to a burglary at First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road. Armstrong is accused of stealing consumable goods from the food pantry.
  • On Oct. 5, police responded to a burglary at the USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Boulevard. Armstrong is accused of stealing energy drinks and a Samsung smartphone.
  • On Oct. 8, police responded to a burglary at Standard Construction located at 7666 Raleigh Millington Road. Armstrong is accused of stealing walkie-talkies and a Wi-Fi router.

Millington police reviewed an anonymous tip about the suspect, and after research identified Armstrong as the suspect responsible for the burglaries.

Police determined that video footage from all four businesses captured Armstrong burglarizing them.

A warrant was first issued for his arrest after another undisclosed burglary that took place on Sept. 19.

  • On Oct. 11, police responded to a burglary at New Beginning Church located at 8054 Nelson Road. Armstrong is accused of stealing numerous DeWalt tools, toolboxes, speakers, cash and t-shirts with the church’s name printed on them.
  • Also on Oct. 11, police responded to a burglary at Pulse Industries located at 4909 Jack Huffman Boulevard. Armstrong is accused of stealing various tools, camping supplies and Canakit computer hardware kits.
  • On Oct. 13, police responded to a burglary at Community Medical Center located at 8076 U.S. Highway 51. Armstrong is accused of stealing medication and costume jewelry.

After the three most recent burglaries, police received a tip pointing to Armstrong’s whereabouts.

Officers searched a motel room he was suspected to be staying at and found numerous items that matched the description of those reported as stolen from the last three burglaries.

Armstrong was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16.

His bond is set at $6,500.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

