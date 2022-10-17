Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge

A rash of adoptions helped Memphis Animal Services drop back from a crisis level. (Source: WMC...
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”

The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.

Foster parents also become eligible to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. According to MAS Marketing Communications Supervisor Katie Pemberton, the challenge is made possible through a Best Friends Animal Society grant.

“When you foster for MAS we provide everything you need,” said Pemberton. “That $25 really goes straight to your groceries and gas at Kroger.”

The need for fostering is never-ending, according to Pemberton.

“We have about 800 active dog and cat foster parents at MAS and it’s still not enough,” said Pemberton. “We are still so full every single day and have been for months. We are begging, every day, for fosters in our dog area and especially for teeny, tiny kittens.”

At the end of the challenge, foster parents can enter to win a $1,000, $100 or $50 Visa gift card by completing the following steps:

  • Foster the dog for 14 days or until they are adopted, reclaimed by owner, or transferred to rescue
  • Submit at least three photos of the dog to mas@memphistn.gov
  • Submit a bio about the dog of at least 150 words to mas@memphistn.gov
  • Share about the foster dog to at least one social media platform, via one email, or on one print flyer (and email proof to mas@memphistn.gov)

