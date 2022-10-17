Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says

Ferlandos Wirt charged in domestic abuse case
Ferlandos Wirt charged in domestic abuse case(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges.

Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.

The victim told police when she arrived home, Wirt was driving up and down the street. While she was inside with her child, Wirt began walking in and out of the home. She attempted to lock him out but Wirt had a key on hand.

The affidavit says he let himself inside, grabbed the victim, picked her up and slammed her to the floor. During a battle for Wirt’s keys, the victim claims he grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the washing machine.

Wirt then grabbed the child, who was in a car seat and put her behind the rear passenger tire of his vehicle. The victim was able to grab the car seat before he could back the vehicle up.

When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to detain Wirt but he became hostile and resisted, according to the affidavit. Wirt is also accused of leading the officers on a foot chase and biting one of the officers as they attempted to handcuff him.

He was eventually taken into custody and is charged with domestic assault, assault against a first responder, resisting stop and arrest and evading arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
New business in Mason
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
Severe Weather Risk Saturday
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
They send a down payment on a property and then try to get a refund before the check clears. ...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

Latest News

The clerk's office's newest location on Riverdale Road.
County mayor urges for Wanda Halbert’s cooperation to open new clerk’s office on time
Tylan McCray
Trial set to begin for man charged with shooting death of 2-year-old in 2017 road rage incident
A rash of adoptions helped Memphis Animal Services drop back from a crisis level. (Source: WMC...
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 10/17