Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges.

Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.

The victim told police when she arrived home, Wirt was driving up and down the street. While she was inside with her child, Wirt began walking in and out of the home. She attempted to lock him out but Wirt had a key on hand.

The affidavit says he let himself inside, grabbed the victim, picked her up and slammed her to the floor. During a battle for Wirt’s keys, the victim claims he grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the washing machine.

Wirt then grabbed the child, who was in a car seat and put her behind the rear passenger tire of his vehicle. The victim was able to grab the car seat before he could back the vehicle up.

When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to detain Wirt but he became hostile and resisted, according to the affidavit. Wirt is also accused of leading the officers on a foot chase and biting one of the officers as they attempted to handcuff him.

He was eventually taken into custody and is charged with domestic assault, assault against a first responder, resisting stop and arrest and evading arrest.

