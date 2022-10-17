Man tells police he stole catalytic converters to pay for warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man who told investigators he stole catalytic converters to pay for legal costs associated with his active warrants.

Treavor Coop is charged with theft of motor vehicle property valued at $1,000-$2,500; theft of property valued at $10,000-$60,000; and evading arrest.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the manager of LKQ located at 4640 Hickory Hill Road reported two men driving on company property in a dark Honda Civic. She told police they were cutting off catalytic converters from company trucks parked on the property.

An officer made the scene and found Coop walking beside a company truck with a power saw in his hands.

The officer told Coop to stop, after which he dropped the saw and fled.

After a brief foot pursuit, the officer managed to detain Coop without incident.

Inside the Honda Civic, police found seven catalytic converters.

The car was reported stolen on Sept. 17.

Four catalytic converters were located belonging to Isuza box trucks valued at $2,360 each.

Another was found belonging to a Ford 26-foot box truck valued at $2,829.12.

The total value of catalytic converters stolen was $12,269.12.

Coop admitted to investigators that he pulled into the lot with his friend and began cutting the catalytic converters off the trucks to sell later.

He further stated that he committed the theft to raise money for his active warrants.

Coop currently has five active warrants for charges of theft, armed carjacking, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, and others.

His bond is set at $79,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

