Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday.

Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street.

They were notified that one of the people involved had already left the scene and that a man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Memphis Police Department says preliminary information suggests this was a domestic disturbance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

