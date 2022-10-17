Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday.
Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street.
They were notified that one of the people involved had already left the scene and that a man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
Memphis Police Department says preliminary information suggests this was a domestic disturbance.
This is an ongoing investigation.
