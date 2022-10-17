Advertise with Us
Man arrested, accused of stealing ‘76 Corvette from dead person’s garage

Christopher Atkins
Christopher Atkins(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole a 1976 Chevrolet Corvette out of a dead person’s garage.

A neighbor called police on October 5 to say that his deceased neighbor’s Corvette was stolen out of their garage.

The neighbor says the truck was loaded onto a trailer and stolen from the residence.

On October 14, officers located the Corvette on a trailer attached to a truck and saw a man with a reciprocating saw near the vehicles.

Police say the man fled into a home when he saw officers arrive.

That man was taken into custody and identified as Christopher Atkins.

Police say the truck was also reported stolen out of Marshall County.

The two vehicles’ combined worth is valued at $26,265

Atkins is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary.

