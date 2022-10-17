First Alert to a frosty pattern to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Memphis and Shelby County and much of the Mid-South that will go into effect overnight. Expect to wake up to widespread frost Tuesday morning as cold Canadian air grips the Mid-South as the week begins.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a North wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and lows again in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

