Dixie Queen employee accused of firing shot over refund dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dixie Queen employee has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot after a heated dispute with a customer over a refund.

Erica Ousley is charged with aggravated assault for the Oct. 9 incident.

That Sunday, police responded to the restaurant located at 4062 S Third Street. There, the victim told police that she got into an argument with Ousley while she was trying to get a refund for her food order.

The affidavit reads that Ousley then went outside and retrieved a handgun from her car and fired a shot into the air.

Ousley admitted to officers on the scene that she fired the shot.

She was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

A court date has yet to be scheduled.

On June 29, Ousley was charged with five counts of aggravated assault after allegedly firing two shots at a victim she had been arguing with earlier in the day.

The victim was in a car with her mother, sister and daughters.

No one was struck, police say.

She posted a bond of $7,500 the next day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.