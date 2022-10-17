Dixie Queen employee accused of firing shot over refund dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dixie Queen employee has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot after a heated dispute with a customer over a refund.
Erica Ousley is charged with aggravated assault for the Oct. 9 incident.
That Sunday, police responded to the restaurant located at 4062 S Third Street. There, the victim told police that she got into an argument with Ousley while she was trying to get a refund for her food order.
The affidavit reads that Ousley then went outside and retrieved a handgun from her car and fired a shot into the air.
Ousley admitted to officers on the scene that she fired the shot.
She was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Her bond has been set at $10,000.
A court date has yet to be scheduled.
On June 29, Ousley was charged with five counts of aggravated assault after allegedly firing two shots at a victim she had been arguing with earlier in the day.
The victim was in a car with her mother, sister and daughters.
No one was struck, police say.
She posted a bond of $7,500 the next day.
